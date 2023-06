Amber Barrett says being included in the Ireland team for the World Cup is the highlight of her career to date.

Donegal native, Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant were this week named in the squad for Ireland’s first appearance at the World Cup by Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

It was Barrett’s goal against Scotland last year which sealed Ireland’s place in the finals.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said the team’s approach will be one step at a time: