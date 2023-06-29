Autism campaigner prepares to walk from Malin Head to Mizen Head

A man who will walk the length of Ireland for charity says it’s not right that children with autism often can’t be educated in their local communities.

Dermot McGann from Laois will leave Malin Head on the 10th of July and arrive at Mizen Head twelve days and over 560 kilometres later.

He’s raising awareness of the lack of services for children like his 6-year-old son Tom and has so far raised over €15,000 for four charities including autism charity AsIAm.

Dermot says more needs to be done to help people like Tom……….