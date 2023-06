A Donegal Deputy has accused hotels of ‘price-gouging’ by charging high prices on the dates of Taylor Swift’s gigs in Dublin next year.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has told the Dail that you cannot secure a hotel room for less than €350 on the weekend of the concerts next June.

He says people are being denied access to live events as a result:

In responding to Deputy Pringle, the Taoiseach says capitalising on big events is bad business: