Finn Harp’s Sign Three new Player’s

Finn Harp’s Statement

The club is delighted to announce the signings of Dan Stokoe, Max Hutchison and Jamie Watson. The trio join the club until the end of the 2024 season after impressing in training over the past few weeks.

Hutchison, a midfielder by trade, joins having spent last season with NIFL Premiership champions Larne FC. He also had a spell with Waterford FC.

Jamie Watson previously of Raith Rovers and CBU Capers, is capable of playing across the back line and bolsters the team’s defensive options for the second half of the campaign.

Stokoe came through the academy ranks at Oxford City FC before more recently playing with non-league side Cheshunt.

Harps boss Dave Rogers told finnharps.ie: “We are absolutely delighted to sign Max, Dan and Jamie on 18 month contracts and continue our quest for stability and progression at the club.

Max is a powerful box to box midfielder with a real physical presence and standing at 6ft2 he will add to our aerial threat in both boxes and provide us with an energy and desire to make third man runs and to link up play with our attackers.

With Dan we now have a player who is technically gifted and capable of playing on the left or right side and through the middle , fantastic balance and ability with both feet and someone who is not afraid to take shots at goal. He also has a real tenacity about him and an outstanding work ethic.

Jamie is a fantastic addition to our squad as he’s equally comfortable at right back , right wing back and even centre back. Another player with a physical presence standing 6ft1 and also very good technique on the ball and exceptional game intelligence.

All three players have valuable experience within the UK, Ireland and abroad and like our other recent signings have shown a desire and commitment to relocate to Donegal and buy into our vision and ambition we have at Finn Harps.

Myself and Murph are really looking forward to working and progressing with all three players for the next 18 months and I know once again that Max, Dan and Jamie will receive a typical warm and successful welcome from our outstanding Harps supporter