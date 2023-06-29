Gardai trying to track down family of missing man as Sliabh League investigation continues

As Sliabh Liag remains closed off for a fourth day, it’s understood Gardai are trying to track down the family of a man who has been missing since the weekend.

It’s believed the man may have been the victim of a serious assault.

Searches have been ongoing since Monday for the man who is believed to be in his mid 60s and from Northern Ireland.

A man and woman were arrested in connection with the alleged assault earlier this week but were released without charge.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardai are continuing to appeal for information, particularly anyone who was travelling in the area on Saturday or Sunday evening and who may have camera footage, including dash cam to contact them.