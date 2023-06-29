Leader match funding requirement must be reduced for small groups – McDermott

Minister Heather Humphries is being urged to reduce the burden on smaller community applying for Leader projects.

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that up to €12 million will be invested in projects in Donegal when the new scheme kicks in next year.

However, Cllr Martin McDermott says smaller groups in rural areas may have to raise up to €25,000 locally in order to secure a Leader grant, and for many of them,v that’s not a realistic prospect.

He says the match funding burden on businesses is being reduced from 50% to 25%, and he wants to see community groups’ requirement reduced from 25% to 10%……