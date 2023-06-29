Letterkenny largest town in Donegal according to Census 2022

Manorcunningham is the youngest town in Donegal while Derrybeg is the oldest.

The Central Statistics Office has today published some of its findings from Census 2022.

Letterkenny has been revealed as the largest town in Donegal with a population of 22,549.

Of the towns with a population of at least 500 people, Manorcunningham was the youngest with an average age of 33.3 years while the oldest was Doirí Beaga, with an average age of 46.1 years.

Figures from Census 2022 show 69% of Donegal’s usual residents were born in the county while 8% were born elsewhere in the State and the remaining 22% were born outside the State, up from 21% in 2016.

Meanwhile, of those resident in Donegal, 5,740 had moved in the year prior to Census 2022, 73% to elsewhere in the county.

18% of households in the county that moved owned their new home with a loan or mortgage while 18% owned it without a loan or mortgage.

Households that moved in Donegal were more likely to relocate to a detached house while 16% of movers in the county moved to a flat or apartment.