‘Level of policing proposed for West Donegal is nowhere near enough’ – Senator Blaney

The level of policing proposed for West Donegal is nowhere near enough, that’s according to Donegal Senator Niall Blaney.

Concerns have continued to be raised since new plans were put forward which would see the Donegal Garda division amalgamate with Sligo and Leitrim to form a new division.

Senator Blaney fears Garda resources across the county are going to be further depleted under the proposals.

He told Minister Thomas Byrne that it is vital concerns are taken into account during the review of the new model: