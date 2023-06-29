New Linear Park officially opens in Letterkenny

The new Linear Park has officially opened in Letterkenny.

It’s the first phase of the greater LK Green Connect scheme, located between the Letterkenny PSC, Neil T Blaney Road to the Isle Burn, Letterkenny.

The scheme provides 230m of new footpaths and cycleway infrastructure in a landscaped environment and is jointly funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and Donegal County Council.

The Linear Park scheme is part of the wider Letterkenny 2040 Project which has secured funding of over €20 million, over 5 sub elements;

The Cathedral Quarter-Making a Creative District

Enabling Renewal at Lower Main Street

Revival at the Courthouse

Enabling a Regional Transport Hub

LK Green Connect

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr Kevin Brandley says; “Linear Park will be an important strategic link in the Letterkenny Area.