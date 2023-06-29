O’Broin and McConalogue clash in Dail over rent increases

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has been of gaslighting renters while taking Leaders Questions in the Dail today. The claim came from Sinn Fein’s Eoin O’Broin, who said Fianna Fail is propping up Fine Gael while repeatedly following policies that are simply not working.

Deputy O’Broin told the Dail that one of the highest rises in rent was registered in Donegal, Minister McConalogue’s own constituency……….

Responding, MInister McConalogue questioned whether Sinn Fein have any viable alternatives to government policy, pointing to rent rises north of the border while Sinn Fein were in government there.

He repeated the government’s belief that increasing supply is the best policy……

The entire 10 minute exchange can be heard here –