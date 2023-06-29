People intending to travel urged to check their passports

A Donegal TD is urging people intending to travel in the near future to check their passports immediately.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says his office has seen a large increase in the number of people finding that their passports are out of date, or that passport applications are taking longer than expected.

He says some people have already missed holidays that they have booked.

Deputy Doherty says he and colleagues have been raising concerns with the passport office, particularly in relation to cases where application were made in good time, but not processed quickly enough……………..