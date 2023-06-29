Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we hear the latest appeal from Gardai as they investigate a major incident focused on Sliabh Liag and Killybegs. Donegal soccer star Amber Barrett joins Greg to react to her inclusion in the Ireland squad for the Australian World Cup and we follow up our conversation with Des yesterday about M.E.:

We celebrate more sporting success as we chat to Vicki just back from the Olympics in Berlin. Later we are joined by a couple campaigning on problem Gambling, they lost their son to a gambling related suicide. We also hear from those in the early years childcare sector and discuss the issues they face to survive:

We discuss the state’s successful High Court application for telecommunication companies to retain all customer data for a year, Glenties singer Mark O’Donnell chats about his song being featured on Love Island, we find out way tourists from Cruise ships docked in Greencastle are being bussed out of the area and Senator Marie Sherlock discusses RTE’s appearance at an Oireachtas Committee of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Broin and McConalogue clash in Dail over rent increases

29 June 2023
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Overturning of decision to not prosecute soldier for 15 year old boy’s killing in Derry welcomed

29 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 June 2023
car-burglary-630x315
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry urge people to ensure vehicles are secure at all times

29 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Broin and McConalogue clash in Dail over rent increases

29 June 2023
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Overturning of decision to not prosecute soldier for 15 year old boy’s killing in Derry welcomed

29 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 June 2023
car-burglary-630x315
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry urge people to ensure vehicles are secure at all times

29 June 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny largest town in Donegal according to Census 2022

29 June 2023
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

ATU to receive share of €9m to improve higher education access for students with an intellectual disability

29 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube