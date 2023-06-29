Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we hear the latest appeal from Gardai as they investigate a major incident focused on Sliabh Liag and Killybegs. Donegal soccer star Amber Barrett joins Greg to react to her inclusion in the Ireland squad for the Australian World Cup and we follow up our conversation with Des yesterday about M.E.:

We celebrate more sporting success as we chat to Vicki just back from the Olympics in Berlin. Later we are joined by a couple campaigning on problem Gambling, they lost their son to a gambling related suicide. We also hear from those in the early years childcare sector and discuss the issues they face to survive:

We discuss the state’s successful High Court application for telecommunication companies to retain all customer data for a year, Glenties singer Mark O’Donnell chats about his song being featured on Love Island, we find out way tourists from Cruise ships docked in Greencastle are being bussed out of the area and Senator Marie Sherlock discusses RTE’s appearance at an Oireachtas Committee of the Ryan Tubridy payments scandal: