Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Police in Derry urge people to ensure vehicles are secure at all times

Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging the public to ensure their vehicles are secure at all times.

It’s after reports this week of cash and other items being stolen from cars parked in Birch Hill and Butlers Wharf in the Waterside area of Derry between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say they are also aware of attempts made to break into other vehicles.

Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Cathal Pearce has warned that opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win, so that means looking for unlocked vehicles, and vehicles that have electronic devices or cash lying in plain view.

Charlie Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

O’Broin and McConalogue clash in Dail over rent increases

29 June 2023
court-hammer
News, Top Stories

Overturning of decision to not prosecute soldier for 15 year old boy’s killing in Derry welcomed

29 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 June 2023
