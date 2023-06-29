Police in Derry urge people to ensure vehicles are secure at all times

Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging the public to ensure their vehicles are secure at all times.

It’s after reports this week of cash and other items being stolen from cars parked in Birch Hill and Butlers Wharf in the Waterside area of Derry between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police say they are also aware of attempts made to break into other vehicles.

Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant Cathal Pearce has warned that opportunistic criminals will go for the quick win, so that means looking for unlocked vehicles, and vehicles that have electronic devices or cash lying in plain view.