Senior RTÉ executives to appear before Public Accounts Committee today

Senior RTE executives will spend a second day being questioned on who knew what about undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

16 people, including former and current members of RTÉ’s executive and board, have been invited before the Public Accounts Committee today.

Minister Catherine Martin said yesterday’s appearance by executives at the Oireachtas Media Committee ‘revealed a shocking failure of governance’ by senior RTE management.

Deputy Imelda Munster sat on that committee, and says RTE officials must come clean and give detailed answers, unlike those heard yesterday: