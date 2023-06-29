Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Senior RTÉ executives to appear before Public Accounts Committee today

Senior RTE executives will spend a second day being questioned on who knew what about undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

16 people, including former and current members of RTÉ’s executive and board, have been invited before the Public Accounts Committee today.

Minister Catherine Martin said yesterday’s appearance by executives at the Oireachtas Media Committee ‘revealed a shocking failure of governance’ by senior RTE management.

Deputy Imelda Munster sat on that committee, and says RTE officials must come clean and give detailed answers, unlike those heard yesterday:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai trying to track down family of missing man as Sliabh League investigation continues

29 June 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle accuses hotels of ‘price-gouging’ on Taylor Swift concert dates

29 June 2023
Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council cutting the ribbon at the Official Opening of the LK Green Connect Linear Park, in the presence of Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cllr Kevin Bradley, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford MD, John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Liam Ward, Director of Community development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council, members of Letterkenny-Milford MD, Contractors and Council staff. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Top Stories

New Linear Park officially opens in Letterkenny

29 June 2023
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach attending European Council meeting today

29 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai trying to track down family of missing man as Sliabh League investigation continues

29 June 2023
Thomas Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Pringle accuses hotels of ‘price-gouging’ on Taylor Swift concert dates

29 June 2023
Cllr Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council cutting the ribbon at the Official Opening of the LK Green Connect Linear Park, in the presence of Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cllr Kevin Bradley, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford MD, John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Liam Ward, Director of Community development and Planning Services, Donegal County Council, members of Letterkenny-Milford MD, Contractors and Council staff. Photo Clive Wasson.
News, Top Stories

New Linear Park officially opens in Letterkenny

29 June 2023
leo dail oct 14
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach attending European Council meeting today

29 June 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senior RTÉ executives to appear before Public Accounts Committee today

29 June 2023
sliabh liag
News, Top Stories

Sliabh Liag remains closed off for fourth day

29 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube