Sliabh Liag remains closed off for fourth day

Sliabh Liag remains closed off for a fourth day.

Investigations are ongoning into an alleged assault which Gardai believe took place in the area between Saturday and Sunday last.

Gardai have remained tight lipped on what course the investigation will take however, they are continuing to appeal for information.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slabh Liag between Saturday and Sunday evening and who may have camera footage including dash cam are asked to make this available.

Two people were arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation but have been released without charge.