South West Donegal search focused on Teelin Pier

Gardai in Donegal are currently carrying out searches at Teelin Pier near Sliabh Liag.

The popular tourist spot has been closed all week as gardai carry out searches for a man who they believe to missing.

The road to Teelin Pier, which is about a kilometre away from Sliabh Liag is currently closed.

Gardai and the Garda Water Unit are carrying out searches at the pier.

Searches had been taking place at the popular tourist spot Sliabh Liag for the past four days, however this evening investigators have been focusing their attention to Teelin Pier.

A man in his mid 60s originally from Northern Ireland is understood to have been the victim of a serious assault in the area last weekend and Gardai are treating this as a potential murder case.

Gardaí are still appealing to anyone who noticed anything out of the ordinary in the Killybegs, Cill Charthaigh or Sliabh Liag areas over the weekend to contact them.