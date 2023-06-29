Taoiseach attending European Council meeting today

The Taoiseach is travelling to Brussels today to attend a meeting of the European Council.

Ukraine, security and defence, the economy, and external relations, including relations with China will be discussed.

Leo Varadkar says the issue of migration is also on the agenda.

He says Ireland will be working closely with countries of origin and transit to better manage entries, increase returns of failed applicants for international protection, and disrupt traffickers.

EU Leaders will also meet with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.