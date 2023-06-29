The Score – 28/06/23

On The Score this week, Donegal Captain Niamh McLaughlin looks ahead to their second group game in the All Ireland series against the champions Meath while Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life previews the quarter finals of the championship for Tyrone and Derry.

We also hear from Killian Gribben from Letterkenny who is part of the Ireland team heading next week to North Macedonia to play in the Men’s European Basketball U-20 championships.

And former Harps skipper Gavin Cullen joins us for our League of Ireland chat.