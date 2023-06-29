Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Works to commence in Donegal forests to enhance biodiversity

Works are due to commence shortly at forests in East Donegal to enhance biodiversity.

Coillte plans to adopt a close-to-nature approach for the management of a number of its forests in the Ballybofey and the Crossroads areas, including Drumboe, Creggan and Monellan forests.

The Continuous Cover Forestry initiative aims to restructure the forests to enhance their biodiversity in the long run.

A public consultation is taking place tomorrow at Coillte’s Ballybofey office between 2pm-5pm.

Pat Neville is Forest Communications Manager at Coillte:

