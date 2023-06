There was an 18% increase in the number of people waiting on a trolley at Letterkenny University Hospital this month.

During June, 396 patients were without a bed at the hospital, that’s up on the same period the previous year when 335 people waited on a bed.

Nationally, over 8,312 patients, including 164 children, were admitted to hospital without a bed in June, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch report.