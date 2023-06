With the Buncrana Music Festival getting underway this evening, a local councillor says he’d like to see festivals and events receive more support and promotion from Donegal County Council.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan told a meeting of the Inishowen Municpal District that Sea Sessions in Bundoran had received significant support and promotion and support, and he’s anxious that other events receive the same consideration.

He’s asked officials for a response………