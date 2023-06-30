Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Magee and Ryan lose out in badminton quarter-finals at European Games

There was no joy for Donegal’s Josh Magee and Clare’s Moya Ryan in the Badminton quarter-finals at the European Games.

They were beaten by their Dutch opponents number two seeds Robin Tabeling and Serena Piek  21-8, 21-6.

Last night, Magee and his teammate Paul Reynolds were beaten in the quarter finals against the Danish opposition of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in Krakow, Poland. They put up a great performance against the number one seeds Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup but lost out 21-16 21-15 in a very competitive contest.

