Searches enter fifth day in South Donegal following alleged assault

Searches are continuing in South Donegal today following an alleged assault in the Sliabh Liag and Killybegs area.

Yesterday, Gardai and the Garda Water Unit began searches at a pier near the cliffs.

Searches had been taking place at the popular tourist spot since Monday, however investigators have most recently, been focusing their attention on Teelin Pier.

A man in his mid 60s originally from Northern Ireland is understood to have been the victim of a serious assault in the area over the weekend.

Access to Sliabh Liag remains closed and Gardai are continuing to appeal for information, particularly for dash cam footage.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the incident is being treated as a serious crime: