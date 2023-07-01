Cricket round-up: St. Johnston record big win over Strabane

St Johnston recorded a big win over Strabane in the NWCU Longs SuperValu Premier League.

The Donegal side set a target of 255/3 off 39 overs. In reply, with the Duckworth Lewis Method being employed, Strabane managed just 79 (22.2/37).

Elsewhere, Eglinton who made 129/3 (30.3/39) beat Coleraine, 127/9 (39) by 7 wickets.

Killyclooney beat Bonds Glen by 58 runs (DLS method).

Newbuildings, 242/6, beat Fox Lodge, 142, by 100 runs.

In a very close match, Ardmore, 189/9 (35/37), beat Brigade, 198/6, by one wicket (DLS method).

Glendermott (197/5) beat Burndennett (193) by 5 wickets.