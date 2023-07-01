Donegal ladies to play Dublin again

Donegal will play Dublin in the quarter finals of the All Ireland Senior Championship for a fourth year in a row.

Susanne White and Karen Guthrie kicked late points at Pairc Tailteann on Saturday evening as Donegal got the better of defending champions Meath to claim top spot in Group 2 and book a home tie in the last eight.

Dublin beat Cavan in their group but lost to Kerry.

Donegal will host the Dubs on the weekend of the 15/16 July with the match detail’s to be confirmed.

In the three previous championship fixtures Donegal’s only win came last year in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Quarter Final draw.

Donegal V Dublin

Armagh V Cork

Kerry V Meath

Galway V Mayo