Those travelling this weekend are reminded tolls on the country’s road network are increasing from today.

The price of using all toll roads – bar Dublin’s Port Tunnel – is jumping by 10 per cent.

That’ll mean a 30 cent increase for cars, without tags, on the M50 – and a 10 cent rise on the likes of the M1 and M8.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is already warning that rates will likely go up again in January.