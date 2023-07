A Fine Gael senator is calling for the First-Home Scheme to be modified to allow people buy older and second-hand homes.

At the moment, only new homes can be purchased under the programme, which was launched a year ago.

People living in rented homes could be afforded the opportunity to purchase them should the owner decided to sell under the new proposals.

Fine Gael’s Spokesperson on Housing, Senator John Cummins, thinks the parameters of the scheme should be widened: