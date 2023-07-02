Former Highland Radio presenter, Shaun Doherty to be ordained today

Highland Radio’s former presenter, Shaun Doherty is to be ordained today.

He will be joined by friends and family on the occasion of his Ordination to the priesthood at a ceremony at St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry this afternoon.

Having departed from ‘The Shaun Doherty’ show six years ago, Shaun embarked on a new vocation.

He began studying for the priesthood and was ordained a Deacon at St Paul’s Basilica, Rome in 2022.

Today’s ordination will be officiated by the Most Rev. Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry. A reception will follow at The Iosas Centre & Celtic Prayer Garden, Derryvane, Donegal.

Fr Doherty will celebrate his first mass in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, Derry on Monday evening at 7:30pm.