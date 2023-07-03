Extended public consultation announced for the Letterkenny Southern Network Project

An extended public consultation has been announced for the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

LETTERKENNY SOUTHERN NETWORK PROJECT

Extended Public Consultation – 1 Study Area Constraints / 2 Option Identification

The Letterkenny Southern Network Project aims to develop the transport network around the South of Letterkenny town, this strategic piece of infrastructure aims to provide connectivity from Letterkenny to West Donegal, reduce traffic congestion, support compact growth, and encourage modal shift.

Donegal County Council with the support of the Department of Transport invite the residents of the Letterkenny local area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in a second public drop-in session for the extended first non-statutory public consultation.

Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility) has been completed, which included the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within. The project is currently at Phase 2 (Option Selection), which includes the identification of potential improvement options.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the constraints identified and consideration of potential improvement options that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, a second public drop-in session for the extended first non-statutory public consultation will take place in Letterkenny as follows:

Wednesday 12th July 2023 – 12pm to 8pm

Radisson Blu, Letterkenny Retail Park, Paddy Harte Road, F92 FK15

Public display of the consultation material will remain available until Wednesday 26th July at the following location:

Letterkenny Public Service Centre (Foyer). Opening hours 9:00am – 4.30pm (Monday – Friday)

For additional project information please visit dedicated project website at www.LSNP.ie

You can view consultation material and make an online submission at consult.donegal.ie Online consultation submissions will be accepted until Wednesday 26th July 2023.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on LSNP@Donegalcoco.ie or by post at Road Design Office, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622