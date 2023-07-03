Letterkenny Community Soccer Festival quarter-finals begin on Tuesday

Letterkenny Community Centre in conjunction with the Brewery Bar and the Letterkenny Celtic No. 1 Supporters Club, is hosting an 11-a-aside Community Soccer Festival.

The first of the quarter-finals is on Tuesday with Glencar Celtic facing Swilly Rovers Reserves at 8pm

The other quarter finals see Swilly Rovers against Finn Harps veterans on Wednesday at 7.30 pm, Kilmacrennan Celtic meeting Cockhill Celtic on Friday at 7.30 pm and then on Sunday Oldtown Celtic will take on Bonagee United at 4.00 pm.