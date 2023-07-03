Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Limavady road re-opened after closure due to gas leak

A road in County Derry has been re-opened after closure this morning due to a gas leak.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that the Greystone Road in Limavady is no longer closed and diversions have been put in place.

