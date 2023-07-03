Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we get an update on the situation regarding the Residential Zoned Lan Tax and later we have reaction to the worrying jump in the number of homeless in the Northwest:

Senator Ronan Mullins calls for a cap on wages for the high earners at RTE, we hear how people are more likely to believe information generated by AI than humans and Cllr Martin McDermott joins Greg to call for proper access to a number of Inishowen beaches:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to run over the weekend’s GAA action, we hear how farmers will pay the price for supermarkets cutting the price of milk and a documentary maker is looking for contributors for his Tape me Home project: