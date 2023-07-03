Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we get an update on the situation regarding the Residential Zoned Lan Tax and later we have reaction to the worrying jump in the number of homeless in the Northwest:

Senator Ronan Mullins calls for a cap on wages for the high earners at RTE, we hear how people are more likely to believe information generated by AI than humans and Cllr Martin McDermott joins Greg to call for proper access to a number of Inishowen beaches:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to run over the weekend’s GAA action, we hear how farmers will pay the price for supermarkets cutting the price of milk and a documentary maker is looking for contributors for his Tape me Home project:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

LUH Staff celebrate award win
News, Top Stories

LUH Health and Safety team recognised for work on internal audit

3 July 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Limavady road re-opened after closure due to gas leak

3 July 2023
electric car hybrid plug in
News

New car registrations increase by 4% in Donegal

3 July 2023
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in region’s homeless figures is “appalling” – NW Simon CEO

3 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

LUH Staff celebrate award win
News, Top Stories

LUH Health and Safety team recognised for work on internal audit

3 July 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Limavady road re-opened after closure due to gas leak

3 July 2023
electric car hybrid plug in
News

New car registrations increase by 4% in Donegal

3 July 2023
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in region’s homeless figures is “appalling” – NW Simon CEO

3 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Limavady gas leak leads to road closures

3 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube