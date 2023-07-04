Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Budget 2024 to see €6.4 billion in additional spending and tax cuts

Budget 2024 will see €6.4 billion in additional spending and tax cuts.

The Summer Economic Statement has been published revealing the Government will spend an extra €5.2 billion, with €1.1 billion allocated for tax cuts.

Of that, €3.2 billion is already allocated – meaning there will be a €2 billion pot for new spending measures.

That means an overall increase in core spending of 6.1% – in breach of the Government’s spending rules which had limited expenditure hikes to 5%.

The Department of Finance has also revealed the overall tax take was up almost 11% through the first six months of the year at nearly €41 billion.

That includes a 20% increase in corporation tax take.

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 4th

4 July 2023
Dail
News, Top Stories

Budget 2024 to see €6.4 billion in additional spending and tax cuts

4 July 2023
slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Post mortem completed on body recovered from water at Sliabh Liag

4 July 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Minister insists new Defective Block scheme can evolve

4 July 2023
