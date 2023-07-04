Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Commencement of enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme announced

Minister O’ Brien has announced the commencement of the enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

The scheme is said to provide grants of up to €420,000 for affected homeowners in counties Donegal, Mayo, Limerick and Clare.

The Scheme is now open to new applications.

Transitional arrangements for the transfer of applicants from the current scheme to the new scheme are in place, this includes a retrospective benefit from changes in the new scheme.

The Housing Minister said the new scheme will “mark a new beginning for those who need to remediate their homes.”

