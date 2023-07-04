Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told people in Donegal want to know they won’t continue to suffer health and housing crises

The Dail has heard that people in Donegal want to know that they won’t have to face lengthy waiting times at Emergency Departments and that their children will be able to afford to rent a home in Ireland.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty pressed the Taoiseach to confirm if measures will be included in the Summer Economic Statement which has been signed off by Cabinet today that will alleviate the ongoing crisis in housing and health.

Ministers will release the details later but have warned that too much spending could further fuel inflation.

Deputy Doherty asked Leo Varadkar if Government will just let the crises worsen:

 

In responding to Deputy Doherty, Leo Varadkar says the Government is making progress:

