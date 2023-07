Fr Shaun Doherty sat down with Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show to reflect on his journey through the years to becoming a priest.

In their conversation they travel back to Fr. Doherty’s roots in Stoke-on-Trent, his broadcasting career and his feelings on becoming ordained.

While speaking, Fr Doherty expressed his gratitude to the people of Donegal for their continued support from ‘The Shaun Doherty Show’ to recent times.

Listen to the full interview here: