Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of stolen electric scooter from Burnfoot area

An electric scooter has been stolen from the area of Tooban, Burnfoot on Tuesday last between the hours of 10am and 7pm.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the scooter which was taken from an unlocked shed.

The scooter in question is black in colour with the word ‘Velocifero’ and has a small Italian flag on the body.

The seat and handle bars can be removed and the scooter can be converted into a skateboard.

A photograph of the stolen scooter will be available on the Highland Radio Facebook page.