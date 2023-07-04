Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stolen vehicle found on fire

Last week, Gardaí issued an appeal in relation to the theft of a vehicle from Mc Mahon Villas, Letterkenny between 1am and 5am on Tuesday the 27th of June.

The car in question is a white Nissan March registration number ‘162-D-28892’.

This vehicle was then located in the area of the College Farm Road, Letterkenny where it was found to be on fire shortly after 9.30am on June 27th.

Those who travelled in the area of Mc Mahon Villas between 1am and 5am on Tuesday last or in the area of the College Farm Road between 8.30am and 9.30am and who has dash cam footage are asked them to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.