Gardaí appealing for witnesses to stolen van


A blue Volkswagen van has been stolen from Meentalla, Ballymagan and was located at Ned’s Point in Buncrana.
The theft occurred between 11pm on Monday the 26th of June and 6.30am the next day.
’06-DL-80′ is the van’s partial registration.
The van was discovered abandoned on the slipway with the lights on.
Damage was caused to the van and it was discovered by an early morning swimmer with lights left on and the door open.
We ask that anyone with any relevant information to get in contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

