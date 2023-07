The Housing Minister insists the Enhanced Defective Blocks scheme can evolve.

He was reacting to fresh criticism by campaigners whose homes have been affected by the scandal.

The Mica Action Group says it has serious concerns and highlights the exclusion of foundations, and failure to prioritise the vulnerable, among other issues.

The scheme is capped at €420,000 per household.

Minister Darragh O’Brien is defending the measures which have been published: