Loganair fleet investment to benefit Donegal-Glasgow service

Passengers travelling from Donegal Airport to Glasgow will soon benefit from Loganair’s multi-million investment in its fleet.

The airline has invested heavily in upgrading and futureproofing its fleet.

Loganair has announced the introduction of its first ATR aircraft to Glasgow Airport.

The larger plane will operate on services linking Glasgow with Donegal from July and selected services to City of Derry Airport from August.

It represents an up to 45% increase in capacity on the routes benefitting from the upgraded plane.

The airline says the addition to its fleets will also enable greater year-round connectivity to domestic and international destinations via Glasgow.

The transition to new ATR aircraft on services at Glasgow heralds the ongoing replacement of the Saab 340s.

Jonathan Hinkles, CEO, Loganair, says it is a major milestone in their investment plans to renew the fleet, and it futureproofs the essential air links to Scotland’s island communities.