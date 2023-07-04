Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ours To Protect – Common Seal Pupping 04/07/23

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

Listen back to episode three with Natalie Barry from Seal Rescue Ireland.

It’s pupping season, here’s the do’s and don’ts when it comes to spotting a seal pup:

Tip Sheet:


Ours to Protect Survey


Ecological Footprint Calculator


