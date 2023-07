Gardai are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault in the Sliabh Liag and Killybegs areas on the weekend on June 24th and 25th.

In an update issued today, it’s been confirmed that a post-mortem on a body recovered by Gardai and the Coast Guard yesterday morning in the area has been completed by the State Pathologist.

Gardai say the results are not being released for operational purposes.

An appeal for information has been reissued.