GSOC investigation into death of woman struck by Garda car in Buncrana re-designated

The GSOC investigation into the death of Rebecca Browne in Buncrana in May has been re-designated.

The 21 year old from Derry died after being struck by a Garda car in the early hours of Sunday, May 21st.

In a statement issued today by Madden & Finucane solicitors, it was confirmed that the death of Rebeca Browne will now be investigated under Section 98 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, following a review of evidence.

It will investigate as to whether the actions of An Garda Síochána amount to criminal in nature.

Solicitor for the family, Conor Moylan of Madden & Finucane, says the family had concerns surrounding the tragedy from the outset and want the circumstances to be investigated rigorously.

Rebecca’s mother, Rachel Lynn Smith, meanwhile, has welcomed the re-designation of the investigation and says they are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca’s death.

She says her daughter is missed dearly and can only hope that justice will be served.

Full Statement from Madden & Finucane:

Rebecca Browne was struck by a Garda patrol car while returning from a night out in Buncrana on 21st May this year. GSOC initially launched an investigation under Section 95 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, as amended, that being where the actions of a Garda member may amount to breaches of discipline. After a review of evidence it was deemed more appropriate to re-designate the investigation.

“We will continue to work closely with the family to ensure a full and proper investigation is carried out.”

Rachel Lynn Smith, mother of Rebecca Browne said: "We are pleased to hear that the investigation is being taken seriously by the Garda Ombudsman. "We are eager to find out what occurred on the night of Rebecca's death. We miss our daughter dearly and can only hope that justice will be served."