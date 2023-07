The Taoiseach is being urged to once and for all listen to the concerns of the thousands of homeowners affected by defective blocks.

The enhanced grant scheme is now in effect but the fear remains that many of those impacted by the crisis will still be left behind.

Homeowner representatives are due to appear before the Housing Committee next week.

In responding to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail today, Leo Varadkar says the Government’s priority now is to get the scheme up and running: