Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Thomas Pringle TD says that A5 road upgrade must be prioritised

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said that the Government must support the actions of the A5 upgrade.

He spoke in the Dáil on Tuesday, in support of the Sinn Féin motion to upgrade the A5 route.

The minister said that it is shocking to recount the number of deaths along the 86km stretch of road which have occurred since the plan to upgrade the route was approved in 2007.

He applauded the work of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ group, which was established last November in response to road deaths on the A5.

Safety on Irish roads should be a priority for the Government in order to save lives, according to Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle also highlighted the importance of the infrastructure linking the north and south of our country, stating that changes are necessary in order to see any real improvements in the local economy.

A report on the A5 project, following the Planning Appeals Commission public inquiry, is to be published later this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rebecca Browne
News, Top Stories

GSOC investigation into death of woman struck by Garda car in Buncrana re-designated

5 July 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle TD says that A5 road upgrade must be prioritised

5 July 2023
Dail Weds July
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to finally listen to concerns of defective block homeowners

5 July 2023
unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment figures remain at a record low in Ireland

5 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Rebecca Browne
News, Top Stories

GSOC investigation into death of woman struck by Garda car in Buncrana re-designated

5 July 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thomas Pringle TD says that A5 road upgrade must be prioritised

5 July 2023
Dail Weds July
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to finally listen to concerns of defective block homeowners

5 July 2023
unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment figures remain at a record low in Ireland

5 July 2023
psni logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Prison sentence of at least 18 years for murder of spouse in Derry

5 July 2023
roadworks
News

Illies road closed to facilitate essential road works

5 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube