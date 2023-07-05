Thomas Pringle TD says that A5 road upgrade must be prioritised

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said that the Government must support the actions of the A5 upgrade.

He spoke in the Dáil on Tuesday, in support of the Sinn Féin motion to upgrade the A5 route.

The minister said that it is shocking to recount the number of deaths along the 86km stretch of road which have occurred since the plan to upgrade the route was approved in 2007.

He applauded the work of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ group, which was established last November in response to road deaths on the A5.

Safety on Irish roads should be a priority for the Government in order to save lives, according to Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle also highlighted the importance of the infrastructure linking the north and south of our country, stating that changes are necessary in order to see any real improvements in the local economy.

A report on the A5 project, following the Planning Appeals Commission public inquiry, is to be published later this year.