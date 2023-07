Three men have been arrested after a number of public order incidents and assault in Sligo.

Three other men in their 20s were taken to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at a licensed premises near the Garavogue Weir on Monday morning.

The three arrested this morning, all aged in their 20s, are being questioned at Garda Stations in the Sligo District.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.