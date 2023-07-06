Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Banking and Insurance Focus Group addresses Oireachtas Finance Committee

The Banking and Insurance Focus Group has briefed the Oireachtas Finance Committee on issues pertaining to financial issues in the ongoing Defective Blocks crisis. The group is one of a number operating under the banner of the Redress Focus Groups initiative, which began in January.

Four members of the group addressed the committee, all of them arguing that banks should not be allowed to profit from the misfortune of homeowners.

One of them, Donna McDade is now in the process of rebuilding after her home was demolished. She told the committee she continues to pay her mortgage, and when she sought support from her bank, Permanent TSB, she was offered no more than a mortgage break, and loans at current market rates, subject to credit assessment.

Ms McDade told the committee that zero percent interest bridging loans should be the very least provided by banks, but her bank would not engage with her at all……….

You can hear the whole of Donna McDade’s opening statement here –

 

You can watch the whole of the committee hearing, with an annotated breakdown of segments provided by backstory.ie HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
council blocks
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council will implement enhanced defective block scheme on Monday July 10th

6 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man shot in the leg in Derry

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube