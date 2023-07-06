Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

St. Angela’s College in Sligo is set to officially become part of the Atlantic Technological University.

It’s after the Higher Education Minister signed the Statutory Order this morning.

Simon Harris says it’s a landmark moment in the development of higher education in the West and North West.

The incorporation is effective from November 1st.

Meanwhile, the ATU has been allocated €20 million under the RISE, Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise, Fund. The money will be shared among the campuses in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway, and will support research capacity building, with a focus on enhanced engagement with local enterprises.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
council blocks
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council will implement enhanced defective block scheme on Monday July 10th

6 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man shot in the leg in Derry

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube