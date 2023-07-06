Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

St. Angela’s College in Sligo is set to officially become part of the Atlantic Technological University.

It’s after the Higher Education Minister signed the Statutory Order this morning.

Simon Harris says it’s a landmark moment in the development of higher education in the West and North West.

The incorporation is effective from November 1st.

Meanwhile, the ATU has been allocated €20 million under the RISE, Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise, Fund. The money will be shared among the campuses in Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Galway, and will support research capacity building, with a focus on enhanced engagement with local enterprises.