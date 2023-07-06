Reservoir needed to address Urris water concerns – Donaghey

Donegal County Council is being told that while Uisce Eireann works due to take place in Urris, Clonmany will resolve a number of issues in the area, it will not address the key problem faced by several residents, particularly those living on higher ground.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the laying of 800 metres of new pipes will help, but a reservoir will be needed to ensure a uniform and reliable supply for all residents, adding that a reservoir had been proposed several years ago when water was still under council control.

At her behest, the council is to contact Uisce Eireann asking for it to be put back on the agenda…….