Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Reservoir needed to address Urris water concerns – Donaghey

Donegal County Council is being told that while Uisce Eireann works due to take place in Urris, Clonmany will resolve a number of issues in the area, it will not address the key problem faced by several residents, particularly those living on higher ground.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says the laying of 800 metres of new pipes will help, but a reservoir will be needed to ensure a uniform and reliable supply for all residents, adding that a reservoir had been proposed several years ago when water was still under council control.

 

At her behest, the council is to contact Uisce Eireann asking for it to be put back on the agenda…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
council blocks
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council will implement enhanced defective block scheme on Monday July 10th

6 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man shot in the leg in Derry

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube